Former WWE Champion CM Punk conducted a Q&A session via Twitter on Thursday.

When asked to name “the best thing going on in wrestling right now,” Punk answered: “The qanon stable in nxt.”

This was possibly a reference to suspended WWE referee Drake Younger (Drake Wuertz), Road Dogg and Bobby Fish, who have previously supported QAnon theories on social media. A fan on reddit noted that NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Xia Brookside have also loosely echoed far-right conspiracy theories in the past.

Punk was also asked if WWE should introduce mid card championships for the women’s division, the best wrestling match or angle he has seen over the last year, and his five favorite NJPW stars.

See below for highlights from the Q&A session:

The qanon stable in nxt. — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 29, 2021

Yes absolutely. Six man tag straps, and let’s get secondary titles for the secondary titles, and maybe more titles for those titles. — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 29, 2021

Does not compute. — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 29, 2021

Normalize getting rid of the term “move set”. — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 29, 2021