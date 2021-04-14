CM Punk was on a recent episode of My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox to promote Jakob’s Wife, which will be in theaters and released digitally on April 16. Punk was asked about his favorite horror memorabilia that he would like to obtain, and during that conversation, Punk pointed out The Undertaker’s urn in his background.

“That’s the urn,” Punk said while chuckling. “Oh yeah [there’s more than one]. They got boxes of them, but I had one on my bus because I would take it to house shows and stuff with me. Two years after I cleaned out my bus, I cleaned out my boxes, and I found that. They’re probably gonna sue my now or something. I’m kidding. I bought that at a funeral home down the street.”

Fox followed up and asked if Punk has a favorite WrestleMania. Punk highlighted his last WrestleMania against The Undertaker, and he discussed why that match was the true main event of the show that was headlined by John Cena vs. The Rock.

“The last one I did, 29 against Undertaker, just given the circumstances leading up to that and everything that happened after it, to me, that’s the most defining punk rock moment of my entire career,” Punk expressed. “I didn’t care about anything. I was a man f**king possessed, and I simultaneously didn’t give a f**k and cared way too much at the same time.

“And I went out there, and I absolutely destroyed it. They couldn’t follow me no matter what they said. People still to this day will be like, ‘Oh, you never main evented WrestleMania,’ and I say, ‘Yes I did’ because it’s that one. You should have just packed it up and f**king went home after that.”

