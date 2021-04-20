AEW star Cody Rhodes has shot down the possibility of him ever portraying a heel character on AEW TV.

While responding to a fan comment on Twitter, Cody said there’s zero chance of him turning heel since he’s built up “a strong and growing connection” with his fans over the past few years.

Cody wrote, “Literally almost no chance my friend. After a decade of honing my skills at this, and the last 3 – 4 years of such a strong and growing connection with my fans…I’d be a fool to throw it away and swim upstream.”

The American Nightmare is currently involved in a feud with QT Marshall. As noted earlier, Marshall vs. Billy Gunn has been announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite.

