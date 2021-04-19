Damian Priest recently spoke with Sportskeeda’s Rick Ucchino and talked about how he trained with Bad Bunny ahead of their WrestleMania 37 win over The Miz and John Morrison. Priest said he knew Bunny was going to surprise everyone.

Bunny not only worked with Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak at the WWE Performance Center, he’d also been training with Priest for the past few months. Priest talked about the work that the Grammy-winning rapper put in.

“I knew he was going to surprise people,” Priest said. “Like I’ve been working with him since the week before Royal Rumble. We’ve been in the ring every single week. He put it the work and I know, cause I was there. I watched him, I watched him go through pain. I watched him bleed. I watched him struggle to stand up and I also watched him say, ‘Let’s do that again. Let’s keep going. No, no, let’s go, let’s go.’ And not quit.

“You know, every single week we had our time that we had booked at the Performance Center and then he would create extra time and ask for extra time, like before RAW. We would even go to SmackDowns just to work out and then leave.”

One of the biggest moments from the match at WrestleMania was Bunny hitting the Canadian Destroyer on Morrison at ringside. Priest revealed that the rapper learned the move just the day before the match.

“I remember I showed him a video, because he knew what the move was and I was trying to explain to him how to do it,” Priest said. “And I’m actually like, ‘What do you think?’

“He was like, ‘I don’t know man. WrestleMania’s tomorrow. You want me to do that?’ And I was like, ‘It’d be really sweet if you could.'”

Priest revealed that Bunny nailed the move after a few practice runs, and then it became a late addition to the match.

For those who missed it, you can see Bunny’s Destroyer below: