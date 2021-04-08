WWE RAW Superstar Damian Priest will make his WrestleMania debut this Saturday as he teams up with rapper Bad Bunny against The Miz and John Morrison.

In an interview with Daisy Ruth of WFLA ahead of WrestleMania 37, Priest revealed that Bunny has been training with him ahead of their match and “has been adamant” about earning the respect of the locker room.

“Every week, multiple days a week, we’re in the ring together,” said Priest. “I’ll tell you what, come WrestleMania, he’s going to surprise some people, he’s taking it seriously. The one thing he’s been adamant about is making sure he got everybody’s respect, he earned everybody’s respect.”

Priest went onto share a recent run-in with a fan, who became a wrestling fan after watching Bad Bunny in WWE.

“The other day I was pumping gas and somebody came up to me. It’s not uncommon to have fans coming up to you, but what he said was different, which was ‘thank you,’” recalled Priest. “He thanked me for showing light on our community, our Hispanic community.”

“He [the fan] was like, ‘thanks, you do a lot of us proud. It’s cool that you guys are speaking Spanish on TV and wearing the flag and just making the world know of our culture, putting more eyes on us.’ I thought that was cool. By that same token, I look forward to, especially at WrestleMania, is to have those eyes stay with us.”

Bad Bunny, a former WWE 24/7 Champion, first arrived in WWE at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.