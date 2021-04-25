AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin wants to defend his title against Dark Order member 10 this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Allin issued the challenge tonight via Twitter. According to his below tweet, since he beat Dark Order’s John Silver after Silver dislocated his shoulder, he can’t accept that as a win.

He tweeted, “The last time I stepped foot in the ring with a dark order member I beat Jon Silver After he dislocated shoulder that’s not a win I’ll accept. @Pres10Vance Brodie handpicked you as his protégé. If you ain’t doing s--t Wednesday you know what this means.”

10 was quick to respond to the challenge.

He simply tweeted, “Let’s do it!”

Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Darby Allin successfully defended the TNT Championship against Jungle Boy.

As of this writing, AEW hasn’t confirmed if the match will be happening on Wednesday.