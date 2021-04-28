A new MMA-themed stable or program is being teased for the WWE NXT brand.

Tonight’s NXT show on the USA Network featured a brief “Diamond Mine” vignette where male and female athletes were shown training in a MMA setting.

The promo display several phrases: “Thrive. Achieve. Succeed”; “Push Beyond.”; “Pressure Makes Diamonds.”; “Pressure Is Pleasure.”; “Train. Perform. Become.”; “Fight. Win. Repeat.”

The YouTube description for the vignette says, “Pressure makes diamonds.”

The vignette ended with what may have been a sneak peek at a Diamond Mine title belt, and the official logo, which you can see above.

WWE has apparently had plans for Diamond Mine since at least December of last year as they filed to trademark the “Diamond Mine” name on December 30. The following use description was included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

It’s interesting to note that the vignette shows athletes using bags with the Fusion X-Cel brand name on them. Fusion X-Cel is a fitness center based out of Ocoee, Florida, which teaches adult and kids MMA, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Muay Thai, fitness kickboxing, group fitness, and personal training. Ocoee is just about 20 minutes from Orlando, where the WWE Performance Center is located.

For what it’s worth, Fusion X-Cel also has a pro fight team with several MMA fighters under the brand – Ronoldo “Jacare” Souza, “Platinum” Mike Perry, Alex “Spartan” Nicholson, Alan “Nuguette” Patrick, Julien “J Smoove” Williams, Jorge Patino “Macaco”, Phil “Fresh Prince” Rowe, Rodolfo “Black Belt Hunter” Vieira, Jakob “Bubba” Scheffel, Rafael Souza, Ben “Killa B” Saunders, Cleveland McLean, Thiago “Bananinha” Belo, Lucas Alexander, Matt Ferraiolo, Angel Mercado, Joe “The Party” Penafiel, Rashaun Jackson, and Hannah Goldy.

Stay tuned for updates on Diamond Mine and what the program might consist of. The vignette was re-tweeted by Triple H, but he has not commented as of this writing.

You can see the full vignette below: