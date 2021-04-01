Drew McIntyre took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to a WrestleMania 37 billboard near where he grew up in Glasgow, Scotland.

The WWE on BT Sport Twitter account tweeted a photo of WrestleMania 37 billboards outside of the BT Sport Box Office in Glasgow.

They wrote, “Fighting for the pride of the nation [Scottish flag emoji] Fighting for the pride of the island [UK flag emoji] Fighting for the WWE Title [raising hands emoji] @DMcIntyreWWE wants what belongs to @fightbobby. This is #WrestleMania. This is where legends are made…”

McIntyre responded to the billboard and commented on his ties to Glasgow.

“As a kid I traveled to the Glasgow wrestling shop to get WWE figures. I went to Uni there whilst pursuing wrestling, then at ICW we took over the city. Now I’m in the @WWE Title match at #WrestleMania and there’s a frickin mural of me in the G. This life…,” he wrote.

WWE Chammpion Bobby Lashley also responded and wrote, “Glasgow, this is amazing! Sorry y’all went through all this work just to watch me win at #WrestleMania [tears of joy emoji] @btsportwwe”

McIntyre vs. Lashley is scheduled to headline Night One of WrestleMania 37.

You can see the related tweets below, along with a similar BT Sport Box Office billboard in Camden with Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks:

