Former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has revealed that a palm reader foretold his success as “a famous entertainer” when he was a 10-year-old boy.

In a recent interview with Daily Star, McIntyre recounted his meeting with a fortune teller in Blackpool, England.

“I had my reading and she went into a lot of detail,” said McIntyre. “I was conscious of not saying a word and not giving any clues. And she said I’d be a very famous entertainer. All I heard from ‘famous entertainer’ was that I’m going to make it in the WWE. It’s official, she said it, so it’s going to be so.”

Talking further about his childhood, McIntyre said X-Files was second only to wrestling as his favorite TV show.

“I was into strange things when I was a kid. Wrestling was my biggest love but I was a fan of the X-Files and the paranormal. There was a magazine I used to pick up that covered all my strange interests, the paranormal, UFOs, deadly diseases, spontaneous combustion, the most random stuff you could think of.”

McIntyre recently published his autobiography, A Chosen Destiny. The book chronicles his journey from his younger years in Scotland to his coronation as WWE Champion.

One week to pub day in the US! Pre-order your copy of A CHOSEN DESTINY today wherever books are sold-https://t.co/VhFHL7Hxb0 pic.twitter.com/MSRhEobYbB — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 27, 2021