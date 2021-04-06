– WWE has announced “Head Up High” by Fitz as one of the official theme songs for WrestleMania 37. The song is available now on Apple Music and Spotify. The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” was previously announced as a WrestleMania 37 theme.

– WWE is offering an augmented reality lens on Instagram for a special WrestleMania 37 social media experience. Fans can visit the official WWE Instagram page @WWE to use the augmented reality lens that lets you and your friends become the WrestleMania 37 logo.

– WWE’s “After The Bell” podcast with Corey Graves and Vic Joseph will release three episodes this week to celebrate WrestleMania 37 Week. 2021 WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam will be featured on Wednesday, Bianca Belair will be featured on Thursday, along with a special WrestleMania preview with Graves and Joseph, and Thursday’s show will feature Rhea Ripley.

– Wednesday’s episode of The Bump on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms will be a special WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” preview show. Guests announced include WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Adam Cole, Raquel Gonzalez, LA Knight, and fan Izzy.

Another special edition of The Bump will then air on Saturday at 1pm ET ahead of Night One of WrestleMania 37, previewing the big event. Guests announced include WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, and Damian Priest. The Bump will also air another special episode on Sunday at 1pm ET before Night Two of WrestleMania 37, featuring RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and others.

– The first WrestleMania 37 Diary video series features Drew McIntyre as he prepares to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Night One. Below are the first three diary entries, featuring McIntyre sharing some mementos from his WWE journey, his WrestleMania workout, and behind-the-scenes footage from RAW: