EC3 and Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) are set to face off at a special “Free The Narrative” event that will air ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

EC3 has been using the “Free The Narrative” line since leaving WWE last year. He is currently working with ROH, while Cardona is working with Impact Wrestling.

The special event is available for pre-ordering now at $14.99 via Vimeo. It will air exclusively through Vimeo on Vimeo on Thursday, May 27 at 8pm ET.

The official promotional material for this event notes, “There will be no three-letter companies or corporate wrestling brands—only answers. In addition to this ‘featured fight,’ EC3 has personally invited people you know and people you will know, all of whom are ready to embrace the #ControlYourNarrative movement. Set to an original score, ‘Free The Narrative’ is an entirely independent production that will feature an innovative blend of professional wrestling, cinema, and harsh reality.”

There’s no word yet on who else will be involved with the show, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on EC3 and Cardona. You can see the full announcement below, along with the poster, the trailer and a video of the two shooting on each other over coffee: