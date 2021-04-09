– Tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on Peacock and the WWE Network will be a special edition to showcase some of the most legendary title matches in 205 Live cruiserweight division history. WWE chose not to tape 205 Live last week when finishing up at Tropicana Field, so they’re airing this episode to play off the WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two Ladder Match that saw Santos Escobar defeat Jordan Devlin to become the Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

Tonight’s 205 Live will feature a special look back at the Devlin vs. Escobar match from Takeover. The following matches will also be featured: Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali for the vacant Cruiserweight Title at WrestleMania 34, Tony Nese vs. then-Cruiserweight Champion Murphy at WrestleMania 35, and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Escobar from Takeover 31.

– Next Thursday’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature a battle of former tag team partners as Amir Jordan faces Kenny Williams. Nathan Frazer (fka Ben Carter) vs. Saxon Huxley has also been announced, plus Gallus appearing as guests on the Supernova Sessions show with Noam Dar.

– Speaking of NXT UK, the special Prelude episode on Thursday saw Tyler Bate defeat Noam Dar to become the new #1 contender to the NXT UK Heritage Cup Title. There’s no word yet on when Bate will get to challenge A-Kid for the title, but we will keep you updated.

Below are highlights from Prelude, which also featured NXT UK Champion WALTER retaining over Rampage Brown in the main event, plus tag team action with Meiko Satomura and Emilia McKenzie defeating NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee and Isla Dawn, featuring an appearance by Aoife Valkyrie.

– Below is the official trailer for the new WWE Chronicle documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The doc follows Edge from his Royal Rumble win to WrestleMania 37. The episode will premiere this Saturday on Peacock and the WWE Network.