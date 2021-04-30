nZo (aka Enzo Amore) was asked by a fan on Twitter about why he isn’t in Impact with W. Morrissey (aka Big Cass).

The fan tweeted, “@real1 why aren’t you with W Morrissey”

According to nZo’s below tweet, he won’t be joining his former tag team partner anytime soon because Morrissey doesn’t need him.

The former WWE star answered, “Thor doesn’t need a Robin.”

W. Morrissey made his Impact Wrestling debut during last weekend’s Impact Rebellion pay-per-view. He teamed with Violent By Design to defeat Eddie Edwards, Willie Mack, James Storm, and Chris Sabin.

On tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Morrissey defeated Sam Beale.