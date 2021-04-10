WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff appeared on Everything Is…with Kory and Ant on the Woodward Sports Network to discuss the possibility of AEW and WWE working together.

“No, I don’t see it,” Bischoff said. “Oh, and not for the reason that people think. Look, when I was in WWE the last time — as an executive for four months — that was right when WWE had just signed a deal with FOX three months before I got there. And so, WWE had a show on FOX and a show on USA Network. Well, these are two different companies. They’re not gonna do anything to try to help each other. They’re not, you know. It was big issue when I was there. FOX wanted their talent to be exclusive to their network. USA wanted their talent to be exclusive to that network.

“And they didn’t want a lot of talent crossing over, that’s the way networks are. If a network is going to use their platform to build a star, they don’t want to invest — because they’re investing too. They’re paying money every week for that show to be on their network. They own that real estate, so to speak, and as that talent emerges on their real estate, they don’t want that talent going over and helping another network that they’re not related to.”

Bischoff continued that he felt AEW would benefit more than WWE would if they traded their biggest stars.

“That’s like you putting the biggest star, Roman Reigns, on AEW,” Bischoff stated. “That would work out better for them than you putting somebody like Kenny Omega in a WWE. That won’t move the number for them … It’s not beneficial.”

The conversation then flowed to AEW’s current working relationship with Impact Wrestling. Bischoff didn’t mince his words about the two companies partnering up over the last few months.

“I’m sorry, does anybody give a f***?” Bischoff laughs. “I don’t. And guess what? Just because I don’t, doesn’t mean it doesn’t makes sense, but if you look at the ratings for Impact and you look at the ratings for AEW, I stand by what I said. Nobody gives a f***. It hasn’t changed anything.”

You can check out the full interview in the video below.