On the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, 2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Eric Bischoff discussed how he found out about being inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. On WWE After the Bell, Corey Graves announced the news to Bischoff, but that wasn’t when Bischoff found out about it. The former WCW President said he knew before being on the show that he was going into the Hall of Fame, but the reaction he had was real.

“It wasn’t a surprise,” Bischoff said. “I’m not going to lie to you guys. I knew, I was aware. However, the reaction was very real because while I knew ‘Okay, wow, this is going to happen,’ that conversation was the first conversation I had outside of the one with my wife and it didn’t become real to me until I was officially notified on a WWE platform.

“Yeah I knew but it hadn’t sunken in yet, and I didn’t know how they were going to do it and it wasn’t scripted, it was kind of ‘Hey, expect an announcement tomorrow,’ but I didn’t anticipate how it would make me feel when I actually heard it from someone other than myself. At that moment, that’s when it hit me.”

Bischoff discussed being inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. He said the overwhelming love and support he’s received is something he’ll never take for granted.

“Overwhelmingly grateful,” Bischoff said. “On a little bit of a weird high that I’ve never been on before. This is a feeling I’ve never experienced in my life, I could get used to it. It’s awesome. The outpouring of support and positivity, I think it’s really hard to expect that that can happen too often in one’s life and I’m fortunate enough to have it happen in mine at this point.

“I dig it and I’m going to enjoy every friggin’ second of it.”

