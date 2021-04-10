Tom Phillips will not be calling WrestleMania tonight for the RAW brand.

Wrestling Inc. has learned that Phillips was removed from the show due to COVID protocols. I have not officially heard who will be filling in for Phillips.

As we exclusively reported earlier today, Phillips has been replaced on the RAW commentary team starting this Monday by Canadian sportscaster Adnan Virk. Virk had previously hosted The Score in Canada, and also worked for ESPN from 2010 until 2019.

