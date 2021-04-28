WWE SmackDown Superstar Natalya recently revealed that her husband, Tyson Kidd, was instrumental in producing all the women’s matches at WrestleMania 37.

Natalya stated that Kidd “wanted the challenge” of improving the quality of the women’s matches, a task that he seemingly succeeded in.

On Tuesday, the WWE on FOX Twitter account re-tweeted Natalya’s quote praising Kidd’s work as a road agent, prompting several current and former WWE Superstars to respond.

Former WWE Superstar Billie Kay wrote, “Thankful for every single time I was able to work with @TJWilson 🙏He always gave me the confidence & support to be exactly who I wanted to be.”

Kay’s former IIconics teammate, Peyton Royce, referred to Kidd as “the GOAT.”

Carmella, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke also thanked Kidd.

