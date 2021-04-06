Former WWE on-air talent Cathy Kelley has teased a possible comeback to the company.

On Monday night, Cathy tweeted, “see you soon” and got her followers wondering if she was on the verge of returning to WWE.

With WrestleMania 37 week underway, it is possible that Cathy is brought in for a cameo appearance – especially for the two-night NXT Takeover: Stand And Deliver.

Cathy quit WWE last year to focus on her other projects. While appearing on a podcast with Maria Menounos, Cathy revealed she couldn’t handle WWE’s grueling schedule .

