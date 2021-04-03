Former WWE star Thea Trinidad (fka Zelina Vega) took to Twitter this afternoon to share some alarming news. Someone has stolen $1,300 from her.

According to her below tweet, the issue happened due to Wise allowing it. Wise lets users send money from the U.S. to about 80 countries.

“So, @Wise allowed someone in Kenya to steal over $1300 from me……..”

Trinidad was released by WWE in mid-November and had her 90-day non-compete clause in February.

Since her WWE release, she has been focusing on her YouTube and Twitch gaming channels.