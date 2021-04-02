Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush (Lionel Green) is apparently not happy about WWE sending a jet to bring YouTube star Logan Paul to SmackDown.

As noted, Paul will make his WWE TV debut on tonight’s SmackDown as he appears for the Red Carpet Premiere to Sami Zayn’s conspiracy documentary trailer. Paul will then appear at WrestleMania 37 next week, likely for some sort of role in the Night Two match between Zayn and Kevin Owens.

As seen in the tweet below, Paul revealed on Thursday that WWE sent a private jet to bring he and his friends to Tampa for SmackDown. Paul, who turned 26 on Thursday, called it the coolest birthday gift by far.

Rush, who was one of the many wrestlers and employees released in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 budget cuts, took to Twitter with a reaction to Paul’s first class travel from WWE.

“But they had to release hundreds of people because of budget cuts… lol,” Rush wrote.

Zayn did respond to Paul’s tweet with storyline comments.

“Took @WWE six years to stop booking me in middle seats in coach, but I’m glad you’re being taken care of. Big night tonight! #smackdown #redcarpetpremiere,” Zayn wrote.

Paul has not responded to Rush’s tweet as of this writing. Rush is also scheduled to be in Tampa during WrestleMania 37 Weekend as he is wrestling KC Navarro at GCW’s “We Run This Town” event on April 9 at the Egypt Shrine Center.

Rush has appeared for GCW and NJPW since leaving WWE last April. He is currently signed with MLW. He won the MLW World Middleweight Title from Myron Reed back at Kings of Colosseum in January, and then became a double champion in February where he captured the AAA World Cruiserweight Title from Laredo Kid during a MLW Fusion episode.

Stay tuned for more on Paul in WWE. Below are the related tweets:

