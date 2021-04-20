Former WWE Superstar Kenn Doane (Kenny Dykstra of The Spirit Squad) has officially announced his retirement from pro wrestling.

Doane took to Twitter this morning and noted that smart investments have allowed him to retire in his prime, at the age of 35.

“I’ve decided to retire from in ring wrestling. When I started at 13 I thought I’d retire at 40. But smart investments overtime have allowed me to be done now. I’m in my prime, and that will go towards my family and being a father. Thanks to the fans who stuck by me,” Doane wrote.

Doane originally worked for WWE from 2005-2009, but returned for a brief storyline in 2016. He and Mike Mondo most recently worked for MLW in 2019. He is a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion.

You can see Doane’s full tweet below: