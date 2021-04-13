Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush (Lionel Green) now owns his ring name.

Rush, who is the current AAA World Cruiserweight Champion and current MLW World Middleweight Champion, took to Twitter this week and announced that he now owns the trademark for the name that he used on the indies, and while with WWE from 2017-2020.

“I officially own the trademark for the name #LioRush [folded hands emoji]. A name that I’ve worked under for many hard working years. Feels good,” he wrote.

USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that Rush filed for the trademark in January 2020, but finally received ownership on April 6 of this year. WWE made agreements with Rush and Karl Anderson last summer, which saw the company transfer trademark ownership to the wrestlers. The agreement was made on July 22 and finalized on August 2 of last year.

The First Use date and First Use In Commerce date listed with the trademark is September 12, 2015. This is the date of CZW’s Down With The Sickness 2015 event, which is the first time Rush used that name in CZW as he was previously going by the “Lennon Duffy” name. That event saw Rush compete in a Fatal 4 Way with Cameron Grimes, Caleb Konley and the winner, Joey Janela.

The following use description was filed with the USPTO:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment. FIRST USE: 20150912. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20150912”

WBGR Sports & Entertainment Network in Lanham, Maryland, where Rush was born, also previously owned the “Lio Rush” trademark until it was abandoned in late February of this year. Rush has been linked to WBGR in the past.

You can see Lio’s full tweet below: