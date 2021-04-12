Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Lance Storm has pointed out that 8 out of the 9 champions on WWE’s main roster are heels.

Storm sent out the tweet after WrestleMania 37 concluded on Sunday. The event saw five championships changing hands – Apollo Crews winning the Intercontinental Title, Sheamus the United States Title, Rhea Ripley the RAW Women’s Title, AJ Styles and Omos the RAW Tag Team Titles, and Bianca Belair capturing the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Belair was the only babyface to be crowned a new champion.

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley, both heels, retained their respective championships.

Meanwhile, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode retained their titles on SmackDown.

A fan noted that even NXT’s current champions are all heels, too.

See below for Storm’s tweets:

WWE Champ Heel

Universal Champ Heel

IC Champ Heel

US Champ Heel

Raw Tag Champs Heels

SD Tag Champs Heels

Women’s Tag Champs Heels

Raw Women’s Champ Heel SD Women’s Champ Face#NiceGuysFinishLast — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 12, 2021

She turned on Asuka Monday — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 12, 2021