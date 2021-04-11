Former TNA X Division Champion Petey Williams made his return to the company during Saturday’s Impact Hardcore Justice event.

Williams was the mystery partner for Josh Alexander. It was previously announced that Alexander, TJP, and X Division Champion Ace Austin would work the Triple Threat tag team match with partners of their choosing. Alexander chose Williams, while TJP went with Fallah Bahh, and Austin went with Madman Fulton.

The match opened the Hardcore Justice event and saw Williams and Alexander get the win.

This was a preview for the Impact Rebellion pay-per-view on April 25, which will feature a Triple Threat with Alexander vs. TJP vs. Austin with the X Division Title on the line.

This was Petey’s first Impact appearance since late 2019/early 2020. There is no word yet on if Impact has future plans for the veteran talent, but we will keep you updated.

Below are a few shots from the match at Hardcore Justice: