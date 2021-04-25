AEW announced more new matches and this week’s Rising Star segment, which will focus on Leyla Hirsch.

Also in action: Orange Cassidy vs. Dean Alexander, FTR (with Tully Blanchard) vs. Hughes Bros, and The Acclaimed vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis.

Below is the updated lineup:

* Orange Cassidy vs. Dean Alexander

* FTR (with Tully Blanchard) vs. Hughes Bros

* The Acclaimed vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

* Rey Fenix with Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Chuck Taylor with Trent

* Big Swole and Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose and Madi Wrenkowski with Vickie Guerrero

* Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds and 5

* Joey Janela with Sonny Kiss vs. Matt Sydal with Mike Sydal

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Ryzin

AEW Dark: Elevation is on Mondays at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.