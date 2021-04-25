AEW announced more new matches and this week’s Rising Star segment, which will focus on Leyla Hirsch.
Also in action: Orange Cassidy vs. Dean Alexander, FTR (with Tully Blanchard) vs. Hughes Bros, and The Acclaimed vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis.
Below is the updated lineup:
* Orange Cassidy vs. Dean Alexander
* FTR (with Tully Blanchard) vs. Hughes Bros
* The Acclaimed vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis
* Rey Fenix with Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Chuck Taylor with Trent
* Big Swole and Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose and Madi Wrenkowski with Vickie Guerrero
* Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds and 5
* Joey Janela with Sonny Kiss vs. Matt Sydal with Mike Sydal
* Ryan Nemeth vs. Ryzin
AEW Dark: Elevation is on Mondays at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.
