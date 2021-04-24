Independent Wrestler Fuego Del Sol announced on social media the birth of his third child.

He tweeted, “I have so much to be thankful for in life, Having killer matches in @AEW and now welcoming Baby Del Sol #3 to the world today! I will make you proud little one.”

Fuego Del Sol competes regularly on AEW Dark. He was on this Tuesday’s episode, where he was defeated by Top Flight’s Dante Martin.

Below is Fuego Del Sol’s announcement: