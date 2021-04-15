One of the most anticipated entries in the ‘WWE Icons’ series being produced is on the British Bulldog. The 2020 company Hall of Famer tragically died of a heart attack at age 39 in 2002, but his legacy lives on in not just the incredible body of work left. Daughter Georgia Smith is on the daily grind working on various projects related to her legendary dad including a very active website and this documentary. She remembers getting the initial call about the idea last summer.

“I guess when [my brother] Harry was filming for one of the [GCW] Bloodsport events in October, people saw a WWE camera crew was there. So it kind of leaked out in the news and assumed they were filming something on my dad. Which they were right,” Smith said. “Fast forward to November. They filmed us. I thought it was very admirable of WWE during this crazy time, we all came together and filmed this safely. We all came together for Davey to make this happen.”

Smith recalls crews coming to Tampa and flying her mother Diana Hart Smith. The filming team even spoke to her grandfather and aunt in England, going above and beyond to tell the Bulldog’s story without cutting any corners.

“They went to Walter O’Malley’s Gym in England where my dad used to train at. They spoke to Walter. I didn’t think they were going to go to England and do that,” Smith said. “My granddad wasn’t doing well. My aunt had COVID and my uncle’s parents died during the same amount of time. We worked as a team. This is something I’ve worked hard at as well. I literally put my heart and soul into it. It means a lot to me.

“I wanted people to see the man I knew. I wanted this to be as real and authentic as possible. My dad deserves all the credit and recognition in the world. I think it will be the last episode or before the last episode. Believe it or not, they’re still filming now. I don’t know how they’re going to get all that content into an hour or hour-and-a-half, but WWE makes masterpieces and does tasteful jobs with their product. I can’t wait to see it.”

Smith takes pride in the work she has done to honor her father after all these years. The 33-year-old has done such a good job, positive feedback pours into the Davey Boy Smith website. A few months ago she remembers a message received through the site from Adrian Adonis’ daughter.

“She reached out to me via email asking how to get her dad into the Hall of Fame,” Smith said. “What suggestions or advice I could give her. I told her there is no secret recipe. What I recommended her to do is start a social media page, I wasn’t expecting anything for that and the fans followed behind me. From social media, it grew from there.”

Visit Davey Boy Smith’s official website for everything related to the late British Bulldog. You can find the full audio from Georgia’s interview below: