Will Ospreay is the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Kota Ibushi at NJPW Sakura Genesis.
This is Ospreay’s first time winning the title and obtained his opportunity by winning this year’s New Japan Cup, defeating Shingo Takagi in the finals. This was also the first title defense after NJPW decided to unify the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships.
Ospreay finished off Ibushi with hidden blade and stormbreaker for the pinfall victory.
Post-match, Ospreay called out Kazuchika Okada to get revenge for his loss at Wrestle Kingdom 15. Okada comes out to the ring, but before he can speak, Shingo Takagi takes the microphone from him. Takagi said he defeated Okada in the first round of the New Japan Cup, so why should he get the first title shot? Takagi challenged Ospreay for his title. The champion finally decides he’ll take on Takagi first, and then he will come for Okada.
Be sure to check out our results of today’s show!
Below are highlights from the match:
Damn Ibushi!!https://t.co/YCKTFJJeYE#njpw #njsg pic.twitter.com/Zr9hHWDk6Q
— Ciaràn (@CiaranRH) April 4, 2021
A cheeky smirk from Ibushi after kneeing Ospreay in his broken nose!https://t.co/YCKTFJJeYE#njpw #njsg pic.twitter.com/nY1ldcblGL
— Ciaràn (@CiaranRH) April 4, 2021
Shooting Star Press on the hanging Ibushi!!https://t.co/YCKTFJJeYE#njpw #njsg pic.twitter.com/dS7IUC8N1D
— Ciaràn (@CiaranRH) April 4, 2021
Ibushi hits a nasty hanging German suplex!!!https://t.co/YCKTFJJeYE#njpw #njsg pic.twitter.com/JU9XUHfisa
— Ciaràn (@CiaranRH) April 4, 2021
STORMBREAKER!!! WILL OSPREAY IS THE NEW IWGP WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION!!! @WillOspreay https://t.co/YCKTFJJeYE#njpw #njsg pic.twitter.com/sGXsGqKMck
— Ciaràn (@CiaranRH) April 4, 2021
The new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, @WillOspreay! https://t.co/YCKTFJJeYE#njpw #njsg pic.twitter.com/Do8bdBWlum
— Ciaràn (@CiaranRH) April 4, 2021
Ospreay has called out Okada!!…but here's Shingo!!https://t.co/YCKTFJJeYE#njpw #njsg pic.twitter.com/kP5tHm7HQN
— Ciaràn (@CiaranRH) April 4, 2021
Ospreay has accepted Shingo's challenge! And if Ospreay wins, he wants Okada next!https://t.co/YCKTFJJeYE#njpw #njsg pic.twitter.com/241u3gOFr7
— Ciaràn (@CiaranRH) April 4, 2021