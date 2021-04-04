Will Ospreay is the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Kota Ibushi at NJPW Sakura Genesis.

This is Ospreay’s first time winning the title and obtained his opportunity by winning this year’s New Japan Cup, defeating Shingo Takagi in the finals. This was also the first title defense after NJPW decided to unify the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships.

Ospreay finished off Ibushi with hidden blade and stormbreaker for the pinfall victory.

Post-match, Ospreay called out Kazuchika Okada to get revenge for his loss at Wrestle Kingdom 15. Okada comes out to the ring, but before he can speak, Shingo Takagi takes the microphone from him. Takagi said he defeated Okada in the first round of the New Japan Cup, so why should he get the first title shot? Takagi challenged Ospreay for his title. The champion finally decides he’ll take on Takagi first, and then he will come for Okada.

Be sure to check out our results of today’s show!

Below are highlights from the match: