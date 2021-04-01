On the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, WrestleMania 37 co-host Hulk Hogan spoke about his excitement for this year’s event on April 10th and 11th. The show will be headlined by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre on Night 1 and Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan on Night 2. Hogan gave his predictions for the two title matches.

“Bobby, his accolades are a mile long, he’s the real deal brother,” Hogan said. “He’s a real badass. I’m really hooked on Drew McIntyre. Something about his presence, something about his intensity, he loves this business and I’ve been in his corner since day one so I’m really hoping that Drew steps up and things go his way.

“As far as the other main event, they turned that into a three-way so that’s kind of like ‘Jump Ball’ time. It’s going to be pretty crazy but Edge has made a heck of a showing as of late. He looks like he’s really hungry and in my opinion, I’d love to see it go Edge’s way. Nothing from Daniel or Roman Reign’s, Roman I’ve been following since he’s a kid, I know he is intense, but for some reason when I saw Edge standing over both those guys with a chair he looks like a bad, dangerous guy right now.”

Not only is Hogan hosting this years WrestleMania alongside Titus O’Neil, he is also going to become a 2-time WWE Hall of Famer as a member of the nWo. While in the nWo, Hogan became “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan and veered away from his signature red and yellow attire. When asked which persona he’d be portraying at this years ‘Mania, Hogan said it will be the red and yellow making an appearance.

“At WrestleMania, Tampa’s own Hulk Hogan, there won’t be any black beard,” Hogan said. “There won’t be any stabbing in the back shenanigans. I’ll be there with my man Titus, we’ll be representing 100 all the way through. It will be the red and yellow there.”

Hogan would always tell his fans during the late 80s and early 90s to “Say your prayers, and eat your vitamins.” Hogan spoke about if that statement can still be applicable to talent today, and cited Daniel Bryan as an example.

“Those things actually work,” Hogan said. “As long as you stay on track and stay centered and focused, if you love this business and this business is what you think about 24 hours a day, I don’t know any other way to explain it. I’d wake up at night thinking about finishes in a cold sweat, even now. It’s just crazy because once it’s in your blood, its in your blood. If you’re one of those people and you really want this and want to be a WWE superstar, the training, prayers and vitamins actually works but you got to believe in yourself.

“No matter how many times you get knocked down, get back up and keep moving forward because if you want it bad enough, just watch Daniel Bryan. You can knock him down, crucify him and I guarantee you he will get up and keep moving forward. Believe in yourself and keep moving forward, that’s what I would tell anybody who wants to be a huge huge WWE superstar.”

