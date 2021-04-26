Impact Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore says he expects new Impact World Champion and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to honor the commitments and responsibilities that come with last night’s big title win at Rebellion.

The Rebellion main event saw Omega defeat Rich Swann in a Title vs. Title match. D’Amore took to Twitter to send a message to Omega, noting that more will be said on this week’s Impact Wrestling episode.

“Rich Swann fought the fight of his life tonight at #IMPACTRebellion – but Kenny Omega is the new @IMPACTWRESTLING Champion. I trust/expect Mr Omega will honor the commitments & responsibilities that come with that prestigious title. More to be said on #IMPACTonAXSTV on Thurs,” D’Amore said.

D’Amore tagged fellow Impact executive Don Callis and AEW President Tony Khan in the tweet.

Khan has not commented on the win as of this writing. You can see D’Amore’s full tweet below: