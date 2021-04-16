Impact Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore has indicated that the door is open for Samoa Joe to return to the company where he made his name at.

As noted, WWE announced on Thursday that Joe and 9 other wrestlers were released – Mojo Rawley, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Wesley Blake, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Kalisto and Bo Dallas. All wrestlers are under a standard 90-day non-compete clause with WWE and are not free to sign with other promotions until Wednesday, July 14.

D’Amore commented on the non-compete and posted the Slammiversary logo.

“There has to be an event within days of that 90 days being up that would make the perfect celebration of Joe & friends’ new found freedom… [thinking face emoji x 3],” he wrote.

The Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view usually takes place in June or July. Last year’s show took place on July 18, and July 7 the year before that.

Joe has not responded to D’Amore’s tweet as of this writing, but he did “like” two Impact return-related tweets on Twitter, including one from Eddie Edwards.

You can see D’Amore’s full post below: