Impact Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore has indicated that the TNA brand could make a return, perhaps as a platform for the Knockouts.

D’Amore recently appeared on the TMFI Wrestling show, as seen below, and talked about the possibility of the TNA brand returning.

“As we come out of this pandemic environment and get back out there, certainly that’s a possibility.” D’Amore said. “It’s a possibility that the TNA brand could return. I think it’s one of the things many – and certainly not at the top of the list – but one of the things that the pandemic has robbed us of is that opportunity to see a return of TNA.

“We have so many unbelievable Knockouts. Maybe we’ll end up continuing to grow the Knockouts division and give them their own separate platform.”

Impact had plans for a TNA “One Night Only” event during WrestleMania 36 Week in Tampa last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to nix the show. The TNA World Heavyweight Title was brought back by Moose in April 2020, but that title was unified with the Impact World Title when current champion Rich Swann defeated Moose at Sacrifice in March of this year.

The promotion used the TNA name from 2004-2017, after launching under the “NWA: Total Nonstop Action” name.

