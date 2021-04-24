Impact Wrestling Rebellion takes place tomorrow at 8 pm ET at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The show is available on FITE, Impact Plus, and traditional PPV.

The feature match is AEW World Champion Kenny Omega going against Impact World Champion Rich Swann in a Title vs. Title Match.

Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage of the show! Below is the final card:

Title vs. Title Match

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega with Don Callis vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann

Impact World Tag Team Championship

FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson) (c) vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows)

Impact Knockouts Championship

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood

Impact X Division Championship

Ace Austin (c) vs. Josh Alexander vs. TJP

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan (c) vs. Jordynne Grace and TBA

Last Man Standing Match

Trey Miguel vs. Sami Callihan

Brian Myers vs. Matt Cardona

Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards, James Storm, and Willie Mack vs. Eric Young Deaner, Joe Doering, and Rhino