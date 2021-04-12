The official Rebellion pay-per-view press conference has been announced for this Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV.

The press conference will be to promote the Title vs. Title match at Rebellion between Impact World Champion Rich Swann and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Thursday’s Impact will also feature fallout from Saturday’s Hardcore Justice event. No other matches or segments were announced with the press conference, but we will keep you updated.

The Impact Rebellion pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, April 25 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. Below is the current card:

Title vs. Title Match

Impact World Champion Rich Swann vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows vs. David Finlay and Juice Robinson (c)

Knockouts Title Match

Tenille Dashwood vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Triple Threat for the X Division Title

TJP vs. Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin (c)

Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan (c)

Brian Myers vs. Matt Cardona