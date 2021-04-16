During this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, it was announced that Taylor Wilde will be returning to the company soon.

According to PWInsider, the former Knockouts Champion was officially signed in late 2020, but her return was delayed due to work visa issues.

Wilde’s first run with Impact was in 2008. During her career, she was a one-time Knockouts Champion and a two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion.

She left the company in 2010. A year later, in 2011, she retired from wrestling and became a firefighter.

Impact Wrestling EVP Scott D’Amore commented about her return tonight.

He tweeted, “I’ve been excited about this one for awhile now. Welcome home @RealTaylorWilde!!! Can’t wait to see you back in the ImpactZone!”

Below is the video announcement about her return:

A former Knockouts Champion, one-half of the first ever Knockouts Tag Team Champions, a Knockouts LEGEND – @RealTaylorWilde is returning soon to IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/NWYAzcvP4V — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 16, 2021