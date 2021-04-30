Thursday’s post-Rebellion edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring fallout from Sunday’s Rebellion pay-per-view, drew 120,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This was the fourth Impact episode to air on Thursday nights.

This week’s Impact ranked #112 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and ranked #130 for the night on cable in viewership.

These numbers are down from last week’s third Thursday night episode, which drew 145,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the key demo. Last week’s show ranked #113 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and #132 for the night on cable in viewership.

This week’s Impact viewership was down 17.2% from last week, while the key demo 18-49 rating stayed even. This was the second-least watched Impact episode of 2021, behind the March 23 show that featured the return of Kenny Omega and drew 116,000 viewers.

This week’s Impact viewership was down 17.24% from the same week in 2020.

The NFL Draft brought strong competition on cable TV last night. NFL Draft coverage on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.41 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage also topped the night on cable in viewership with 6.478 million viewers.

The NFL Draft also dominated network TV last night. NFL Draft coverage on ABC topped the night in the 18-49 demographic for network TV with a 1.05 rating, with 4.192 million viewers. Young Sheldon on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 7.344 million viewers.

Below is our 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker, along with the full press conference video:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

March 23 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (final Tuesday night episode)

April 8 Episode: 168,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first Thursday night episode)

April 15 Episode: 132,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hardcore Justice episode)

April 22 Episode: 145,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Rebellion episode)

May 6 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode