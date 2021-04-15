Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Thursday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling’s own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Impact:
Tonight’s episode is the fallout from Hardcore Justice. The full results are available here.
TONIGHT at 8/7c on @AXSTV🇺🇸/@fightnet🇨🇦/Twitch💻!@GottaGetSwann and @KennyOmegamanX press conference @MegaTJP vs. @Walking_Weapon @Phenom_Jazz's retirement@Myers_Wrestling and @TheMattCardona Pick Your Poison #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/sXT2kXBEF3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 15, 2021
#IMPACTin60 features the best of @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG TONIGHT at 10/9c immediately following IMPACT on @AXSTV! pic.twitter.com/gwPzx0Wv2h
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 15, 2021
** Before tonight’s show, Havok defeated Nevaeh on Before The Impact! **
.@FearHavok has DEFEATED her former partner @nevaehOi4k. #BTIonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/8FES9EbWsE
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 15, 2021
D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with some X-Division action!
TJP vs. Josh Alexander