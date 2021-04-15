Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Thursday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling’s own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Impact:

Tonight’s episode is the fallout from Hardcore Justice. The full results are available here.

** Before tonight’s show, Havok defeated Nevaeh on Before The Impact! **

D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with some X-Division action!

TJP vs. Josh Alexander