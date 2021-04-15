With a big victory over the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega’s team last week, the Impact World Champion Rich Swann finally even the odds after taking a massive loss from Omega and The Good Brothers at Hard To Kill. Now that both men are tied in six-man tag team victories, they will have no one to back them up tonight when both men come face-to-face in a press conference just one week before their main event tangle at Rebellion.

After countering Omega’s One-Winged Angel into his Phoenix Splash last week, Swann was virtually close to grabbing a pinfall victory on Omega. But it was Don Callis who overstepped his boundaries by pulling the Impact World Champion off his client. Luckily, with the assist from Eddie Edwards, Swann was able to pull off another Phoneix Splash. This time on Karl Anderson, which solidified their win.

Tonight, tensions will run high as both men take the podium and fire their final verbal warning shots before their groundbreaking matchup. What do the champions have to say to each other, and could their words create a fisticuffs situation?

This past Saturday at Hardcore Justice, tears were shed as Jazz came up short in her match against Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship, which cost her to give up her in-ring career. Tonight, Impact will celebrate the Fighting Phenom’s highly acclaimed 22-year career with a retirement ceremony. What does Jazz have to say before she takes her final bow in pro wrestling?

Also scheduled for tonight’s show:

* The fallout from Hardcore Justice

* Pick Your Poison: Matt Cardona chooses opponent for Brian Myers, Myers chooses opponent for Cardona

* TJP vs. Josh Alexander

* Grudge Match: Havok vs. Nevaeh will kick things off on Before The Impact

Be sure to join our live coverage of Impact Wrestling at 8 PM ET!