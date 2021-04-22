In 72 hours, the landscape of Impact Wrestling will forever change as big title matches, as well as a once-in-a-generation marquee matchup between the Unified Impact World Champion Rich Swann and the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is set to occur. But tonight, witness the final messages and matches before Rebellion on Sunday.

Just before their massive eight-man tag team match on Sunday, Eddie Edwards will clash with Violent By Design leader Eric Young on tonight’s show. After Edwards accused Young of attacking Tommy Dreamer before their Hardcore War main event last Saturday, Young revealed it wasn’t him who did it. Later in the show, Sami Callihan unveiled himself as the man who blindly ambushed Dreamer so Trey Miguel could be part of the main event matchup. Now, “The World Class Maniac” has a bone to pick with “The Diehard of Impact.” Who will win and walk into Rebellion with the upper hand victory?

Last week, emotions ran high as 20-year veteran Jazz officially retired from the squared circle. Following her retirement speech, the Executive Vice President, Scott D’Amore, offered Jazz one more match for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Jordynne Grace. Although it was a tempting offer, Jazz politely declined but said she wants Jordynne to chase after the titles. But the question remains, who will be Jordynne’s partner? With the help from Jazz, Jordynne may find out tonight who her mystery partner will be.

Jordynne will be in singles action against one-half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions Kiera Hogan before they collide on Sunday for the titles.

Also, on tonight’s show, Tenille Dashwood will square off against Susan before her career-defining match with Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship on Sunday. With Su Yung reemerging in the shadows, will Dashwood wrestle just Susan, or will “The Undead Bride” make an appearance?

Below is the updated card for tonight’s show:

* Final build towards Rebellion

* Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young

* The Good Brothers vs. Decay

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Susan

* Kiera Hogan vs. Jordynne Grace

* Shera vs. Jake Something

* Madman Fulton vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Petey Williams will kick things off on Before The Impact

Be sure to join our live coverage of Impact Wrestling tonight at 8 PM ET!