With the main event match that will forever be etched in history, we are now on the verge of witnessing a new era after Impact’s annual event, Rebellion. Tonight on Impact Wrestling, witness the fallout that’ll ensue following the well-executed event.

After securing a massive win over TJP and Ace Austin for the X-Division Championship, Josh Alexander will put his freshly won title on the line tonight against Austin in a rematch. Can “The Walking Weapon” remain fruitful and retain his hard-earned gold, or could we see Austin become a three-time X-Division Champion?

At Rebellion, new and returning faces emerged at the Impact Zone. Former TNA single and inaugural Knockouts Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde was one of those surprise returns. For the first time in a decade, Wilde will square off against Kimber Lee with the Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo watching from ringside. With Wilde’s focus set towards a shot at the Impact Knockouts Championship, will she be one step closer to executing that dream if she beats Purrazzo’s ally, Lee?

Speaking of a new face, W. Morrissey will return and participate in his first match on Impact’s weekly show. Following his vicious debut and victory at Rebellion with Violent By Design over Impact veterans Eddie Edwards, Willie Mack, James Storm and Chris Sabin, what can we expect from the newest and burliest member of VBD?

For the first time since their unforgettable main event matchup on Sunday, fans will get to recognize the new Unified Impact World Champion Kenny Omega and his newfound reign with an in-ring celebration! Now that he’s the pinnacle of three major promotions, Impact, AEW and AAA, what lies ahead for Omega and his posse on Impact?

Below is the updated card for tonight’s show:

* Kenny Omega’s in-ring celebration

* X-Division Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Ace Austin

* Taylor Wilde vs. Kimber Lee

* W. Morrissey IMPACT debut

* Deaner vs. James Storm will kick things off on Before The Impact

Be sure to join our live coverage of Impact Wrestling tonight at 8 PM ET!