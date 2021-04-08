Tonight, Impact Wrestling will revert to its original weekly timeslot on Thursdays. To celebrate its return, the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will compete for the first time on its flagship show in the main event as he and The Good Brothers join forces to take on the Impact World Champion Rich Swann Willie Mack and Eddie Edwards.

This massive matchup came to be when Don Callis tried to play mind games with Willie Mack last week. Frustrated that his friend was becoming the new target of Callis and Omega, Swann interjected and challenged “The Invisible Hand” to a fight. Instead of accepting his offer, Callis allowed Omega and The Good Brothers to ambush Swann and Mack. Eddie Edwards – a friend and supporter of Swann and Mack – came to their aid and helped even the odds.

Now, all these men will duke it out in the main event. Can Swann’s team capitalize on a victory and send a warning shot before Swann’s marquee matchup with Omega at Rebellion in two weeks?

In less than 48 hours, Impact’s Hardcore Justice will take place. With a title versus career match set between Deonna Purrazzo and Jazz and a number one contender’s match to determine Purrazzo or Jazz’s opponent at Rebellion, what other matches will be declared for Saturday’s show?

Also scheduled for tonight:

* Alisha, Nevaeh & Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace, Havok & Rosemary

* Deaner vs. Chris Sabin (w/James Storm)

* XXXL vs. Sami Callihan & A Mystery Partner (Trey Miguel?)

* Susan (w/Deonna Purrazzo) vs. Jazz (w/Jordynne Grace) will kick things off on Before The Impact.