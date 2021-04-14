It looks like Imperium will soon dominate both of the WWE NXT brands.

Tonight’s NXT show featured a vignette with NXT UK Champion WALTER declaring that Imperium’s crusade to restore the honor of pro wrestling is just beginning, promising that the group will grow and expand, and is here to stay.

WALTER also gave Tommaso Ciampa props for their match at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One, calling it one of his biggest challenges yet.

“At NXT ‘Takeover: Stand and Deliver’ we proved again that Imperium is the most dominant force in all of professional wrestling,” WALTER said. “For the last two years I’ve been the most dominant champion in WWE. Tommaso Ciampa was one of the biggest challenges yet, but nothing changed. I am still the NXT UK Champion.

“Our crusade to restore the honor of this great sport is just beginning. Imperium will grow, Imperium will expand, because Imperium is here to stay, and soon all of NXT will understand what it means when we say the mat is sacred.”

WALTER did not appear live on tonight’s show as he’s already returned to the UK. However, Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner attacked Killian Dain and Drake Maverick after they lost tonight’s opener to new NXT Tag Team Champions MSK. It had been teased in recent weeks that Imperium wanted to recruit Dain.

Stay tuned for more on plans for Imperium. Below is the vignette that aired tonight: