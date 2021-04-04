Yesterday, April 2, independent wrestler Faye Jackson announced that she will be retiring following WrestleMania week.

She was trained at the ROH Dojo under Delirious. Her pro-wrestling debut was on Feb. 2, 2016, for Ring of Honor. The match was ODB vs. Faye Jackson.

She has since wrestled for many different independent promotions including, Pro Wrestling EVE, Game Changer Wrestling, Nova Pro, Beyond Wrestling, and Queens of Combat.

Below is her full statement:

I know I’ve been quiet the last few days so here’s an update. I dislocated my elbow in a match on Sunday that will take awhile to heal. So I have to pull out of all shows I was booked for Mania weekend. The Grey Sweatpants Battle Royal will still continue and I will be there. Please buy tickets, buy the stream and Support Real Hot Girl S--t! Support For The Culture! Support Ladies Night Out! Continue to donate to the boys and to Planned Parenthood! “I’ve told close friends and now I’m making it officially public. After Tampa I am stepping away from wrestling for good. I want to thank everyone that has ever been a fan of Faye Jackson. Y’all gave me inspiration to do something I never thought I could do. I hope somehow I made an impact on professional wrestling. Now it’s time for me to take a bow. So come party with me in Tampa and make lasting memories!

Nyla Rose, Sonny Kiss, Brian Pillman Jr, Kenny King, and more have tweeted about her retirement.

