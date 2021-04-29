Former WWN and EVOLVE Tag Team Champion JD Drake was on today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Drake made his AEW debut on the February 17 episode of Dark, and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Drake how that came about and what his AEW status is.

“I’m actually in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina playing in a slow-pitch softball tournament. I was actually in bed that night,” Drake recalled. “It was about 1:30 in the morning. I wake up, check my phone and I have a text. ‘Hey, are you available to do AEW?’ I was like, ‘Yes, absolutely I am.’ I had sent an email in November, maybe October, just sending my resume in, and I got a text message because I left my telephone number and email asking me if I was available. I told them, ‘Yes.’ They said, ‘Good, we’ll see you next Wednesday,’ and they sent me all the information.

“I got down there, and when I walk in, they give me my itinerary for everything I’m going to be doing. I see my name next to Eddie Kingston on Dark. I’m like, ‘Alright, this will be fun.’ This is not the first time we’ve done this dance. Me and Eddie have wrestled about eight times already, and we beat the bleep out of each other every time. Then the next night, I had Stu Grayson. I had no clue what was going on when I walked in down there. I get Eddie Kingston and Stu Grayson in my first two matches in AEW.

“You want to talk about excited? I was thoroughly excited, and I must have impressed because I’ve been back ever since. They keep bringing me down. That’s all I know. I’m not kayfabing anybody. I don’t know anything. I know that I’m going down. I’m impressing. I’m doing my job. I’m hanging out with my boys Peter Avalon, and Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi, who I became friends with on my first trip to the PC back in February (2020). So how wild that me and him are hanging out a lot when I go down there.”

Drake is currently in a group with Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi. Hausman asked Drake if he has received any feedback from AEW President and CEO Tony Khan.

“Tony’s had nothing but positive things to say to me and about me when I’ve been down there,” Drake said.

On May 7, Drake will be stepping into the ring with Limitless Wrestling Champion Daniel Garcia. Drake discussed his upcoming matchup and compared Garcia to another WWE NXT Superstar he’s wrestled.

“I don’t roll my eyes or anything like that because we’re talking about Daniel Garcia. I roll my eyes at the sheer mention of Daniel Garcia,” Drake expressed. “He has so much talent, and it’s unreal how talented he is for such a young age. There was another guy that I ran into that way, super cocky, ultra talented, stupid young, all the potential in the world. You can see him on WWE television now, Austin Theory. So Daniel Garcia has got a lot of the same traits.

“I mean, great shape, unreal, technical wrestler. There’s something about him I can’t wrap my head around. You preach that you love professional wrestling. You love the sport. Your competitive nature is this and that, but you’re not the most honorable human being when you’re in the ring. He knows he tapped out to Lee Moriarty. He knows he did. That’s who I should be wrestling at The Games We Play, Lee Moriarty. You know it. I know it. Anybody that watched the video knows it, but he takes advantage of a situation. He’s opportunistic.

“I can’t say that I wouldn’t have done the same thing, but I can say that I probably wouldn’t have done the same thing. I probably would have just admitted, ‘Hey man, I tapped.’ That’s it, or to be honest, I wouldn’t have tapped. I’d have to pass out first. You’d have to break my arm, or I’d have to pass out or something. So at The Games We Play coming up at Limitless, sportsmanship’s out the window. I’m beating the piss out of Daniel Garcia. I’m going to out wrestle him. I’m going to outfight him. I’m going to outlast him, and I’m going to make his ass tap like the bi**h he is.”

Drake takes on Daniel Garcia at Limitless Wrestling's The Games We Play on Friday May 7 on IWTV.