WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett believes that although the recent Mickie James trash bag incident “didn’t sit well with a lot of folks,” both WWE and James are ready to move on from the episode.

In a recent interview with Riju Dasgupta of SK Wrestling, Jarrett opened up about the aftermath of James’ WWE release earlier this month.

“Obviously I’ve known Mickie her entire career,” Jarrett began. “Incredible talent. You know, that story broke and without knowing all the details, it took in my opinion… how the bag got there. Cosmetically it didn’t sit well with a lot of folks. But also know there’s a lot of discussion in the world we live in with social media and clicks. I completely understand it.”

Jarrett added that he was unaware of the contents of the bag shipped to James.

“But without… look, there’s a lot of things that aren’t always what they truly appear to be,” Jarrett said. “I don’t know who shipped it, how it was shipped, what was in that bag, what was in the contents of that bag. There’s so many questions, what if? But I know one thing it made great headlines last week and a lot of discussion.

“But at the end of the day I don’t think either side [is holding any grudges]… Mickie’s a future Hall of Famer without question. But it was a unique situation, difficult for both sides but I think it’s water under the bridge at this point.”

As noted, WWE took swift action and fired Mark Carrano, who was held responsible for the “care package” incident.