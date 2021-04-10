On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross talked about WrestleMania 37 this coming weekend. Ross compared the WWE’s biggest pay per view event of the year to a medical exam, saying it comes every year and it’s always there.

“It’s like having two days of colonoscopies,” Ross said. “I know you have to do it once a year, every five years, but goddamn, everywhere you turn that’s all you hear. I hope it works out for them, a lot of good people booked, it will be another event that will be overanalyzed and the Twitter verse will chime in.”

Ross spent the podcast talking about WrestleMania 27 and his experience being called to commentate the show just a month before. JR gave his personal thoughts on what WrestleMania weekend that year felt like to him, saying it was a negative experience.

“Feeling unwelcome or I’m at the wrong place at the wrong time,” JR said. “I had no joy from working WrestleMania 27, none. I didn’t phone s--t in, I worked hard based on what I had to work with but it’s hard to make [Jerry] Lawler and [Michael] Cole a [Terry] Funk, [Jack] Briscoe classic.

“When that show was over on Sunday and Monday, even though it was a big success, the stadium looked great, but it was just not fun. Bottom line is, of all the WrestleManias I got the privilege of working, this was probably one that I was nonplussed over. Not because of the event, because of my own personal situation.”

On that night, John Cena lost in the main event to The Miz with the help of The Rock, setting up their match at the next year’s Mania, and The Undertaker continued his undefeated streak by defeating Triple H. Ross said both Triple H and Undertaker asked for him to call their match, which was the highlight of his experience. JR continued on to mention that this pay-per-view and Monday’s RAW the following night was the tipping point in his time with WWE.

“Hunter may not want to say it today, Taker wouldn’t give a s--t because he’s that kind of guy,” Ross said. “Both those guys were motivated for me to call their match because I had a seriousness and it wasn’t a gimmick to me. The Monday experience tainted what I did the night before at WrestleMania, I’m not saying I didn’t enjoy the show as far as the show is concerned.

“I think that may have been the place and the tipping point where I was thinking if I never call another WrestleMania, I’m cool, I really am. Having to endure some of that ridiculous schoolboy Mickey Mouse h-------t, I had enough of it, it was unnecessary. The joke had played its way out and I was tired of it. Maybe that’s all my fault, I got paid well, I’m not unhappy about my run there, I’m unhappy about certain things, the atmosphere and how it changed for me, I was over it.

Aside from the two marquee matches, WrestleMania 27 also saw Jerry “The King” Lawler get his first ever WrestleMania moment against Michael Cole. Being Lawler’s longtime friend and commentary partner, Ross said he’s heard Lawler talk about his WrestleMania moment and feels for Lawler not being able to wrestle a legitimate match at the event.

“Lawler still talks about his WrestleMania moment and I can’t tell sometimes if he’s being serious or just placating the scenario,” Ross said. “’Cause how in the hell can a guy who’s one of the greatest workers of all time, had wrestled all the top stars in the history of wrestling during his era, how could he look at this and say ‘Boy, that was my WrestleMania moment, I’ll never forget it.’ The question is: you’re never going to forget it for what reason? Because it was embarrassing, this was the best they could come up with?”

