On a recent episode of Grilling JR, former WWE commentator Jim Ross talked about being called back to WWE in 2011 to call WrestleMania 27. On the night, John Cena faced The Miz for the WWE Championship, Triple H battled The Undertaker and CM Punk wrestled Randy Orton in a classic WrestleMania match.

Punk left the company years after that match, while Orton went on to continue adding to his all-time great legacy. Ross had high praise for both Punk and Orton, saying he wishes Punk would come back to wrestling today and that Orton is currently is the best wrestler in the world

“They had a real good match, I’m a big fan of both guys,” Ross said. “I just wish [CM Punk] was back in the business, at least on a part time basis because I think he has a lot to offer. Not just as a bell-to-bell performer, but someone that has earned the respect of his peers and that he could help those guys. Those younger guys that were marks for CM Punk’s work, his attitude, being defiant, somewhat controversial. I wish Punk was still in the game, maybe he will be someday.

“Randy is at the top of his game right now. There’s nobody in WWE or anywhere else that’s better than Randy Orton in my view. I know he’s controversial in real life but there’s some magic surrounding that.”

Ross discussed his current job as an AEW commentator and mentioned Chris Jericho’s potential as a commentator for the company when his in-ring career is over. Jericho has made sporadic appearances on commentary throughout the past year on Dynamite. JR said he hopes Jericho stays in the ring for the time since Jericho is still at the top of his game right now.

“Jericho’s got a big future as a broadcaster when that day comes,” Ross said. “Which I hope is no time soon, not just about protecting my spot, it’s about the day he does that, he’s not wrestling. Right now, we need him to continue to wrestle in AEW because of the quality of the product he brings to the table. Psychologically, he’s probably as good as he’s ever been.”

