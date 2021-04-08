Veteran WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was on a recent The Wrestling Inc. Daily to preview the upcoming WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view.

When asked by Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman if WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has been built up as a dominant champion only to give Drew McIntyre a big win at Mania, Korderas said, “I hope that’s not the case.”

He continued, “Because, I’m really enjoying Bobby right now, the same way I was enjoying Drew last year. Bobby has finally found himself as well. It’s hard to pick a winner with this one. While your theory that they’re heating up Bobby just so Drew can take him out makes sense, its also worth noting that Bobby won the title in heel fashion but hasn’t been acting like a heel recently.”

Korderas went onto agree with Hausman that WWE might be warming up to Lashley as WWE Champion.

“That could very well be the case,” said Korderas. “He’s getting more comfortable on the mic, too. What I could see happening here is Bobby making the eventual turn, if he loses the title to Drew. Maybe the Hurt Business costs him at Mania and that leads to Bobby feuding with his old stable.”

While previewing the Universal Championship bout, Korderas said although he’s usually not a fan of triple-threat matches, he’s enjoyed the storytelling from Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Bryan.

“Normally, I’m not a fan of a three-way matches especially for the main title. But this one is telling a nice story and is making it possible that Reigns comes out looking good from this. He’s in a sweet spot right now, and hitting on all cylinders. He’s on fire.”

“How do you keep the title on him without hurting Edge? You insert Daniel Bryan, because you know it will also improve the match. Now, you’ve got three guys who can go tell a heck of a story. And you can find a creative way of keeping the title on Reigns. Or if you’re taking it off of him, he doesn’t have to be pinned. A lot of options here.”

Korderas admitted he would prefer if Reigns retained the strap. “Right now, yes. He’s hitting on all cylinders, and I don’t think its time just yet for him to lose.”

When asked about Edge displaying heelish tendencies in recent weeks, Korderas said, “I love that he’s keeping people guessing. As a traditionalist, I love the established heels and babyfaces, but Edge has been throwing curveballs, and showing a bit of that ‘Edge-iness’. He’s showing emotion and anger, and that’s what its all about – getting people emotionally invested.”

