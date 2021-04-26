This evening John Cena took to social media to praise The Miz’s WWE 24 documentary.

In his below tweet, Cena called Miz, “the hardest worker” he knows. He also called him an inspiration.

He wrote, “WATCH THIS NOW. @mikethemiz IS the definition of both passion and perseverance. Underrated only in the eyes of ignorance. THE hardest worker I know. An inspiration to me and proof that REAL success takes earning every inch. Awesome doesn’t NOT do you justice. #Respect”

A few days ago, Cena celebrated his 44th birthday. He also recently published a new motivational book, “Be a Work in Progress: And Other Things I’d Like to Tell My Younger Self.”

WWE 24: The Miz is now available on-demand on Peacock in the U.S. (WWE Network everywhere else).