WWE legend John Cena has thanked SmackDown Superstars Cesaro and Bayley for appreciating his new book.
Earlier this month, Cena published a motivational book titled, “Be a Work in Progress: And Other Things I’d Like to Tell My Younger Self.”
The illustrated book is a compilation of positive and uplifting tweets from Cena over the years.
While Bayley shared a picture of her holding the book, Cesaro wrote, “Great read.”
In his response, Cena wrote, “Thank you @itsBayleyWWE and @WWECesaro means more than you know.”
See below for the tweets:
Thank you @itsBayleyWWE and @WWECesaro means more than you know.
— John Cena (@JohnCena) April 21, 2021
.@JohnCena @WWECesaro ☕️ pic.twitter.com/i3irtnRYZA
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 21, 2021
Great read
— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) April 21, 2021