WWE legend John Cena has thanked SmackDown Superstars Cesaro and Bayley for appreciating his new book.

Earlier this month, Cena published a motivational book titled, “Be a Work in Progress: And Other Things I’d Like to Tell My Younger Self.”

The illustrated book is a compilation of positive and uplifting tweets from Cena over the years.

While Bayley shared a picture of her holding the book, Cesaro wrote, “Great read.”

In his response, Cena wrote, “Thank you @itsBayleyWWE and @WWECesaro means more than you know.”

See below for the tweets:

Thank you @itsBayleyWWE and @WWECesaro means more than you know. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 21, 2021